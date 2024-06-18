 Schibsted layoffs: Norwey's online classified ads group to cut 250 jobs in cost drive - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Schibsted layoffs: Norwey's online classified ads group to cut 250 jobs in cost drive

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Schibsted layoffs: Schibsted recently divested its legacy news media business. It operates in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Norwegian online classified ads group Schibsted said that it will cut around 250 jobs in the Nordic region as part of a restructuring plan to reduce costs and boost efficiency. Schibsted recently divested its legacy news media business and now operates online marketplaces for real estate, jobs, cars, travel and other services in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Schibsted layoffs: Schibsted operates online marketplaces for real estate, jobs, cars, travel and other services in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
Schibsted layoffs: Schibsted operates online marketplaces for real estate, jobs, cars, travel and other services in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Read more: Crisis at Washington Post as future editor Robert Winnett accused of wrongful reporting

"We are now in a position to start taking decisive measures to improve our profitability as a more focused company, and to adjust to the macroeconomic environment," Schibsted Marketplaces CEO Christian Printzell Halvorsen said as per news agency Reuters. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"This is not a one-off, but rather the start of a journey of continuous improvement and cost focus," he added.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / Schibsted layoffs: Norwey's online classified ads group to cut 250 jobs in cost drive
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On