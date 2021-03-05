IND USA
In case of the mutual funds having no economic interest on the day of voting, Sebi said it may be exempted from compulsorily casting of votes.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi lays guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds

Mutual funds, including their passive investment schemes like index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), will be required to cast votes compulsorily in respect of related party transactions of the investee companies and corporate governance matters, Sebi said in a circular.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:52 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds to further improve transparency and encourage such fund houses to diligently exercise their voting rights in best interest of the unit holders.

Mutual funds, including their passive investment schemes like index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), will be required to cast votes compulsorily in respect of related party transactions of the investee companies and corporate governance matters, Sebi said in a circular.

In addition, mutual funds will have to cast votes on corporate governance matters, including changes in the state of incorporation, merger and other corporate restructuring, and anti-takeover provisions as well as capital structure, including increases and decreases of capital and preferred stock issuances.

Also, casting of votes would be necessary for stock option plans and other management compensation issues, social and corporate responsibility issues, appointment and removal of directors and any other issue that may affect the interest of the unit holders.

In case of the mutual funds having no economic interest on the day of voting, Sebi said it may be exempted from compulsorily casting of votes.

The vote would be cast at the mutual fund level. However, in case fund manager of any scheme has strong view against the views of fund manager of the other schemes, the voting at scheme level would be allowed, subject to recording of detailed rationale for the same, Sebi said.

Fund managers need to submit a declaration on a quarterly basis to the trustees that the votes cast by them have not been influenced by any factor other than the best interest of the unit holders.

Further, trustees in their half yearly trustee report to Sebi would confirm the same.

The guidelines will be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

The overall reserves had increased by USD 169 million to USD 583.865 billion in the previous reporting week.(HT File Photo)
business

India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at USD 590.185 billion for the week ended January 29.
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. Members of oil producer cartel OPEC and allied countries are meeting online Thursday March 4, 2021, considering a possible increase in production now that prices have recovered to near their pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
business

OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil bought last yr

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:51 PM IST
India had purchased 16.71 million barrels of crude in April-May, 2020 and filled all the three Strategic Petroleum Reserves created at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore and Padur in Karnataka.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
business

Tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: Sitharaman on high fuel prices

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Taxes on petrol and diesel make up for about 56 per cent of the record high diesel rates.
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
business

Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily had reported on Thursday that a sum of 2.4 billion euros will be made available from the general budget, citing government sources.
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
business

SoftBank strategy chief Katsunori Sago plans exit after just three Years

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The 53-year-old is a key member of founder Masayoshi Son’s inner circle and something of a celebrity in Japan’s world of finance. Prior to joining SoftBank, Sago spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., rising to become vice chairman of its operations in the country.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
business

Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Industry and services sector were the worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic at a negative growth of 11.3% and 9% respectively, according to the state’s economic survey tabled in the state legislature by finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
business

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise 1,350 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited is the promoter and ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Investment Banking are the book-running managers of the offer.
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft's $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The US Defense Department said it will reconsider the controversial procurement if a federal judge declines to dismiss Amazon.com Inc.’s allegations that former President Donald Trump’s meddling cost the company the winner-take-all contract.
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
business

Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
business

Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
business

Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The average LNG price for April delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up about 10 cents from the previous week, sources said.
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
business

Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 50,405.99, showing a drop of 440.09 points or 0.87 per cent in the opening session.
Customers are paying more in taxes than the base price for petrol and diesel according to the latest price data for petrol and diesel.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
