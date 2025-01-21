SEBI plans new measures for IPO trading amid surge in first-time share sales

India’s securities market regulator is considering steps to formalize trading in initial public offerings where bidding has closed, but the shares are yet to be listed. Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, stated that investors who get allocations may be permitted to exchange their right to those shares before the listing. (PTI)

Through this mechanism, SEBI wants to curb the “black market”, where such shares are traded unofficially ahead of their official debut, Buch told reporters in Mumbai.

While such a facility may help reduce unregulated trading in IPO shares for a certain period, it does not impact the unofficial market that comes alive as soon as a company files for going public.

The potential rule changes come at a time when India has emerged as one of the busiest destinations for first-time share sales in the world, with more than 300 companies raising over $20 billion last year.

While India’s stock benchmarks have corrected since peaking in September, it has not dampened investor enthusiasm for new listings in the South Asian nation.

Last year, the regulator proposed changes in regulation for listing of tiny companies after several dubious transactions came to light. SEBI has also sought public opinion for an overhaul of rules for merchant bankers.