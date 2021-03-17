Sensex at 50,305, Nifty down to 14,885 in opening trade
Sensex at 50,305, Nifty down to 14,885 in opening trade
By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:23 AM IST
‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred’
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
- Old cases will be decided in accordance with 1986 Act, a Supreme Court bench clarified
Insurers barred from changing health plans
By Navneet Dubey, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:19 AM IST
- The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
Gland sets 252 million Sputnik V doses target
By Leroy Leo, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:12 AM IST
- The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad and is ready to scale up capacity if needed.
Google to cut its Play Store billing fees to 15% globally
By Tarush Bhalla, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
- Google Play’s billing system is applicable to app developers who sell digital goods and services on Google’s Play Store.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO opens today. All you need to know
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
- The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹303-305 per equity share and bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 thereafter.
Indian stocks post most gains by market capitalisation
By Ashwin Ramarathinam, Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:58 AM IST
- India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
Cabinet clears plan to set up DFI for infra projects
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
- The government will infuse ₹20,000 crore capital in the new financial institution, and gradually reduce its stake to 26% from 100%, said Sitharaman.
Oil drops 1% as Covid-19 vaccine halt threatens demand
Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Earlier this month, Brent reached its highest since early 2020, while US crude hit a 2018 high.
India's diesel sales in March up more than 7% from a year ago, at 2.84 mn tonnes
Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:36 PM IST
"We have touched normal demand and are back on track, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said.
Three takeaways from Credit Suisse’s list of 100 Indian Unicorns
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The report picks 100 unlisted companies, mostly with a valuation in excess of $1 billion, but more than the specifics, which are, no doubt, the subject of celebration and debate in many quarters, it is the trends evident in the list that are interesting
Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
You connect the key, your browser issues a challenge, then the key cryptographically signs the challenge and verifies your identity.
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; financial stocks drag
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:37 PM IST
- The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 31.12 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 50,363.96, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.05 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,910.45.
Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Not all banks are going to be privatised and even those which are likely to be will continue to function, the finance minister said.
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 14,998.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 50,622.16 by 0356 GMT.
Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns
AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The slower rollouts of the coronavirus vaccine in Asia, compared to the US and Europe, continues to put investors in the region in a cautionary mode, although South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other nations have had fewer deaths.
