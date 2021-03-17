IND USA
Home / Business / Sensex at 50,305, Nifty down to 14,885 in opening trade
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex at 50,305, Nifty down to 14,885 in opening trade

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Under the 2019 law, a district forum can decide a consumer dispute up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh under the old law.(HT Archive)
business

‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred’

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Old cases will be decided in accordance with 1986 Act, a Supreme Court bench clarified
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India aims to protect policyholders from abrupt rise in premiums. (Getty/HT Archive)
business

Insurers barred from changing health plans

By Navneet Dubey, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad. (Bloomberg/For Representative Purposes Only)
business

Gland sets 252 million Sputnik V doses target

By Leroy Leo, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad and is ready to scale up capacity if needed.
The decision was made in response to the demands and challenges faced by Indian developers who have been protesting against the company’s Play billing system.(Reuters)
business

Google to cut its Play Store billing fees to 15% globally

By Tarush Bhalla, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • Google Play’s billing system is applicable to app developers who sell digital goods and services on Google’s Play Store.
Employees of the bank can also bid on the issue as 5 lakh equity shares have been reserved for them which will be available on a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 per share.(AP/ Representational)
business

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO opens today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • The price band for the offer has been fixed at 303-305 per equity share and bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 thereafter.
Sensex surged 78% so far this fiscal—the best performer among the top 10 nations. In comparison, the Dow Jones (US) gained 50%, the Shanghai Composite (China) rose 35%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 22% so far since April 2020.(REUTERS)
business

Indian stocks post most gains by market capitalisation

By Ashwin Ramarathinam, Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the proposal to set up DFI in her budget speech on February 1. (PTI)
business

Cabinet clears plan to set up DFI for infra projects

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The government will infuse 20,000 crore capital in the new financial institution, and gradually reduce its stake to 26% from 100%, said Sitharaman.
Earlier this month, Brent reached its highest since early 2020, while US crude hit a 2018 high.(REUTERS)
business

Oil drops 1% as Covid-19 vaccine halt threatens demand

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Earlier this month, Brent reached its highest since early 2020, while US crude hit a 2018 high.
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi (REUTERS).
business

India's diesel sales in March up more than 7% from a year ago, at 2.84 mn tonnes

Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:36 PM IST
"We have touched normal demand and are back on track, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Three takeaways from Credit Suisse’s list of 100 Indian Unicorns

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The report picks 100 unlisted companies, mostly with a valuation in excess of $1 billion, but more than the specifics, which are, no doubt, the subject of celebration and debate in many quarters, it is the trends evident in the list that are interesting
At present, users use a security key to sign in to their Twitter accounts, but you need to have another 2FA method -- like an authenticator app or SMS codes -- enabled as a backup.(Unsplash)
business

Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
You connect the key, your browser issues a challenge, then the key cryptographically signs the challenge and verifies your identity.
BSE sensex(REUTERS)
business

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; financial stocks drag

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 31.12 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 50,363.96, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.05 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,910.45.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all banks will not be privatised.
business

Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Not all banks are going to be privatised and even those which are likely to be will continue to function, the finance minister said.
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
business

Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 14,998.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 50,622.16 by 0356 GMT.
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, March 15, 2021, as investors sifted a mixed bag of data from China. Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields gave back some of last week's gains. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
business

Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The slower rollouts of the coronavirus vaccine in Asia, compared to the US and Europe, continues to put investors in the region in a cautionary mode, although South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other nations have had fewer deaths.
