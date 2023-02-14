Home / Business / Sensex closes 600 points in green at 61,032, Nifty climbs to settle at 17,930

Sensex closes 600 points in green at 61,032, Nifty climbs to settle at 17,930

business
Published on Feb 14, 2023 03:39 PM IST

ITC topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Wipro.

Representational Image
Representational Image
PTI |

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged 600 points on Tuesday, propelled by market heavyweight RIL, ITC, banking and IT shares amid positive global cues.

Sliding crude oil prices in the international markets and buying by foreign investors also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 600.42 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 61,032.26. During the session, the index witnessed a high of 61,102.74 and a low of 60,550.25.

The broader NSE Nifty surged 158.95 points or 0.89 per cent to finish at 17,929.85.

ITC topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Wipro.

On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul posted gains, while Hong Kong settled lower.

Bourses in Europe were trading in the positive zone in the afternoon session.

The US markets had ended significantly higher in the overnight session.

The rupee dipped 7 paise to close at 82.77 (provisional) against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent lower at USD 86.03 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth 1,322.39 crore, according to exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out