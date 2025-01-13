Sensex crashes 1000 points, Nifty down nearly 250 points; rupee at all-time low

Stock market crash: The stock market crashed during the trading session on Monday, January 13, 2025, and closed deep into the red, with real estate, media, IT, and telecom stocks falling the most. Stock market crash: People walk near the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1,048.90 points or 1.36% down into the red, reaching 76,330.01.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 345.55 points or 1.47% down in the red, reaching 23,085.95.

All of this also comes at a time when the rupee fell to its record low of 86.62 to the dollar today, which was also its steepest single-day fall in close to two years.

Why did the rupee fall so much?

The rupee fell due to the dollar strengthening as a result of better-than-expected employment data in the US, along with foreign investors offloading a record ₹2,254.68 crore worth of equities on Friday and rising crude oil prices.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 6.52%, closing at ₹227.15. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 4.09%, closing at ₹287.55, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 4.08%, closing at ₹1,066.75.

Only 4 Sensex stocks closed in the green. These include Axis Bank Ltd which closed 0.78% higher at ₹1,048.95, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd which closed 0.62% higher at ₹4,291.80, Hindustan Unilever Ltd which closed 0.45% higher at ₹2,453, and IndusInd Bank Ltd, which closed 0.41% higher at ₹941.45.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Realty fell the most by 6.47%, closing at 901, followed by Nifty Media which fell 4.54%, reaching 1,664.50, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which fell 4.20% reaching 10,211.85.

All the sectoral indices were in the red.