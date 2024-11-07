Sensex declines 400 points in early trade; Nifty down 140 a day after US poll results

The Indian stock market opened into the green on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after the previous day saw the winning of Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the US elections this year. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell to 79,974.57 at 9:30 am IST, which is down 403.56 points or 0.50% from the previous day's close, while the Nifty fell to 24,344.10 at the same time, which is 139.95 points or 0.57% down from the previous close.

The Sensex opened at 80,563.42, which is up 185.29 points or 0.23% from the previous day's close, while the Nifty opened fairly flat at 24,489.60 at the same time, which is 5.55 points up from the previous close.

By how much did the markets rise previously?

The Sensex closed at 80,378.13 after the trading session ended on November 6, 2024. This was after it rallied by 901.50 points or 1.13%, while the Nifty closed at 24,484.05, rising by 270.75 points or 1.12%.

TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra rose the most among Sensex companies at 4.21 %, 4.02 %, and 3.85 % into the green respectively.

Only Titan, (-1.72%) IndusInd Bank (-1.14 %), Hindustan Unilever (-0.79%), Axis Bank (-0.35%), and HDFC Bank (-0.22%) went into the red among the 30 Sensex companies.

All the Nifty sectoral indices closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, Realty, and Oil & Gas sectoral indices rising the most at 3.99%, 2.58%, and 2.54% respectively.

The day before that, the Sensex closed at ₹79,476.63, which was up by 694.39 points or 0.88%, while the Nifty reached 24,213.30, which was up by 217.95 points or 0.91%.

