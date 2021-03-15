Sensex tanks over 600 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,900
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 600 points in opening trade on Monday, tracking losses in financial stocks amid foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 630.51 points or 1.24 per cent lower at 50,161.57, and the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 184.15 points or 1.23 per cent down at 14,846.80.
SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by M&M, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and PowerGrid were the gainers.
In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex had ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08, and Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹942.60 crore, as per exchange data.
According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, a sharp increase in CPI print for February and unexpected contraction in IIP data for January are expected to weigh on investors' sentiments.
Further, sharp increase in US treasury yields and recent spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country are likely to keep markets volatile in the near term, he said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.74 per cent higher at USD 69.73 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei pivots to fish farms, mining in China after US blocks its phones
- Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to number 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BOE Guv Bailey says market interest rate rise reflects optimism in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer staples, industrials stocks lift UK shares
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin stays in sight of record above $61,000 after 1,000% jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox