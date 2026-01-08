Edit Profile
    Sensex drops 780 points, Nifty 50 loses 1% to wipe out ₹8 lakh crore in investor wealth

    The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.92%, or 780.18 points, to 84,180.96, even as the broader NSE Nifty 50 lost 1.01% to 25,876.85.

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 5:05 PM IST
    Reuters
    India's stock market logged their steepest one‑day fall in over four months on Thursday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., as uncertainty over US tariffs spurred broad selling.

    The Bombay Stock Echange building on Dalal Street in South Mumbai. (PTI)
    The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.92%, or 780.18 points, to 84,180.96, even as the broader NSE Nifty 50 lost 1.01% to 25,876.85. All 16 major sectors fell on the day. The broader small-caps and mid-caps slipped 2% each. The Indian rupee too ended lower on Thursday on tariff woes and persistent outflows, which overpowered a fresh and surprise intervention by the central bank.

    Foreign investors have offloaded shares worth $900 million so far in January, following record sales worth $19 billion in 2025.

    500% US tariff on India?

    US President Donald Trump is weighing imposing tariffs of at least 500% on countries buying oil from Russia, and had warned India of higher tariffs over the matter. Washington has already imposed tariffs of up to 50% on New Delhi, even as discussions on an India-US trade deal continue.

    The markets are not comfortable with the uncertainty over tariffs, said Anita Gandhi, head of institutional business at Arihant Capital Markets.

    Stocks in the News

    • Exports-oriented apparel makers Gokaldas Exports Ltd. and Pearl Global Ltd. tumbled 8.5% and 7.9%, respectively. Seafood exporters Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen dropped 8.6% and 7.8%, respectively.
    • Metal shares declined 3.4%, their biggest single-day drop in nine months, as the global metals rally lost steam. The sub-index had hit a record high on Tuesday.
    • Oil and gas stocks fell 2.8%, their worst session in nine months, as investors assessed Trump's plan to import Venezuelan crude. Reliance Industries lost 2.2%.
    • The IT index fell 2%, pulling back after gains of 2.4% in the last two sessions.
    • Capital goods firms L&T and BHEL, which have a significant share of govt projects, lost 3.1% and 10.5%.

    India's finance ministry has planned to scrap five-year old curbs on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts, Reuters reported, citing sources.

