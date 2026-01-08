Sensex drops 780 points, Nifty 50 loses 1% to wipe out ₹8 lakh crore in investor wealth

India's stock market logged their steepest one‑day fall in over four months on Thursday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., as uncertainty over US tariffs spurred broad selling. The Bombay Stock Echange building on Dalal Street in South Mumbai. (PTI)

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.92%, or 780.18 points, to 84,180.96, even as the broader NSE Nifty 50 lost 1.01% to 25,876.85. All 16 major sectors fell on the day. The broader small-caps and mid-caps slipped 2% each. The Indian rupee too ended lower on Thursday on tariff woes and persistent outflows, which overpowered a fresh and surprise intervention by the central bank.

Foreign investors have offloaded shares worth $900 million so far in January, following record sales worth $19 billion in 2025.

500% US tariff on India? US President Donald Trump is weighing imposing tariffs of at least 500% on countries buying oil from Russia, and had warned India of higher tariffs over the matter. Washington has already imposed tariffs of up to 50% on New Delhi, even as discussions on an India-US trade deal continue.

The markets are not comfortable with the uncertainty over tariffs, said Anita Gandhi, head of institutional business at Arihant Capital Markets.