Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
With 209 billionaires, India ranks third in 10th Hurun Global Rich List 2021
ANI, Mumbai, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:09 PM IST
"Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined. Wealth creation is moving to Asia," said Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf.
Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Under the current Income Tax provisions, the global income of foreigners is taxed if they stay in India for more than 182 days in a year, thus increasing their personal tax liability in the country.
Indian economy on 'upswing,' says ex-NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
In an interview with PTI, Panagariya also said that the government's plans for increased spending comes in the backdrop of pro-growth reforms.
85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:48 PM IST
More than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers feel that managing familial responsibilities often come in their way of career development, the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 shows.
Goldman raises 12-month commodities returns forecast to 15.5%
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The Wall Street bank also forecast returns of 6.2% and 15.1% on commodities over three- and six-months respectively on the S&P/GSCI Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) in a note dated Monday.
Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:09 PM IST
- Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months.
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 2
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:34 PM IST
- Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST
- With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
According to the company’s prospectus, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of its borrowings and funding working capital requirements.
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The filing came as Citi analysts said the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trades.
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:56 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.32 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.31 against the greenback, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The Cabinet had in November last year given an in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In keeping with the Assam Peace Accord, the government had decided to keep Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in the public sector. As part of this, BPCL was to sell its entire 61.65 per cent stake to state-owned firms.
