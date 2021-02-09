IND USA
Home / Business / Sensex ends flat after rallying for days post-Budget, closes 19 points lower at 51,329; Nifty above 15,100
business

Sensex ends flat after rallying for days post-Budget, closes 19 points lower at 51,329; Nifty above 15,100

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:08 PM IST

Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid profit-booking in IT, FMCG and auto stocks.

After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,329.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.

M&M was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and TCS.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, ONGC, Titan, L&T and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Domestic equities remained buoyant for most of the session with benchmark indices making fresh highs. However, high volatility was seen towards the end of the session and profit-booking was witnessed in a large number of stocks, experts said.

Broad-based rally was not seen and only select large cap counters supported market, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities. Midcap and smallcap indices underperformed sharply and barring financials most of the key sectoral indices were in red.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul closed lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 60.94 per barrel.

sensex nse nifty50
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be launched in the next financial year, beginning April 1.(Reuters)
business

MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control safeguarding the interest of policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said.
business

Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Since October 4, the Central Bank of India has refused to accept coin deposits from the PMPML citing lack of space. This public sector bank holds the account of the PMPML.(HT PHOTO)
Since October 4, the Central Bank of India has refused to accept coin deposits from the PMPML citing lack of space. This public sector bank holds the account of the PMPML.(HT PHOTO)
business

Central Bank of India net profit up 6.5% at 165 crore in Q3 FY21

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Total income, however, fell to 6,556.98 crore in October-December period of 2020-21 as against 7,278.29 crore in same period of 2019-20, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The digital currency first came into existence in 2009 and is totally decentralised with no one central power to administer it.(REUTERS)
The digital currency first came into existence in 2009 and is totally decentralised with no one central power to administer it.(REUTERS)
world news

All you need to know about Tesla, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency boom

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
One of the most valued companies on the stock market said that it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 35 paise per litre
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 35 paise per litre
business

Fuel prices hiked by 35 paise a litre. Check latest rates in your city

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:06 PM IST
In Delhi, petrol and diesel are at 87.30 and 77.48 a litre respectively.
A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.(Reuters file photo)
A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Investors are also pinning hopes on oil demand recovery when Covid-19 vaccines take effect.
Those working for 4 days will have to be given 3 days off by their employers while those working for 5 days will have to be given two off days before they move on to the next week, Chandra said.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Those working for 4 days will have to be given 3 days off by their employers while those working for 5 days will have to be given two off days before they move on to the next week, Chandra said.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre’s new labour codes to allow 4-day work per week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Addressing a press briefing, Chandra said that the Centre was not forcing employers or employees to comply with the provision adding that this was being brought in to provide flexibility and to be in sync with changing work culture in the country.
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon-Ambani spat tests India’s allure for foreign investors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The keenly watched case may set an important legal precedent for investors on whether emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators are valid in India.
Bitcoin’s ascent to its latest summit came with big swings that continue to stoke controversy about its outlook..(Reuters)
Bitcoin’s ascent to its latest summit came with big swings that continue to stoke controversy about its outlook..(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time after Tesla purchase

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The token rose as much as 6.3% to almost $47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains.
Reddit said in a blog post that advertising revenue increased 90% in the last quarter from a year earlier.(Reuters file photo)
Reddit said in a blog post that advertising revenue increased 90% in the last quarter from a year earlier.(Reuters file photo)
business

Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 billion after new $250 million funding

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The social media company's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Huffman, told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that it is a good market to raise funds.
U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, fell by 250,000 barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.(Reuters file photo)
U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, fell by 250,000 barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil extends rally after rising to pre-Covid high on tight market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Futures in New York climbed above $58 a barrel after surging 11% over the past six sessions as oil continued a robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that eviscerated fuel demand.
File Photo. Representative image(Unsplash)
File Photo. Representative image(Unsplash)
business

EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:29 AM IST
EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100% subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.
JSW Steel posted a 21% rise from the year earlier in consolidated revenue in the December quarter to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,859 crore. Net profit rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,681 crore in the quarter from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>211 crore a year earlier.(REUTERS)
JSW Steel posted a 21% rise from the year earlier in consolidated revenue in the December quarter to 21,859 crore. Net profit rose to 2,681 crore in the quarter from 211 crore a year earlier.(REUTERS)
business

JSW Steel joins 1 lakh crore mcap club

By Ravindra Sonavane, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Operating profit grew 2.5 times to 5,946 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded from 13.5% to 27.2%. The better-than-expected earnings was led by robust steel prices and higher output.
The record market rally swelled investor wealth by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>101 trillion during the period as they piled on stocks betting on a faster-than-expected recovery in the economy from the widespread turmoil caused by the pandemic.(File photo)
The record market rally swelled investor wealth by 101 trillion during the period as they piled on stocks betting on a faster-than-expected recovery in the economy from the widespread turmoil caused by the pandemic.(File photo)
business

Markets surge over 100% from lows seen in March 2020

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:45 AM IST
With the rally on Monday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty have soared more than 100% from the lows hit on 24 March. The BSE mid and small cap indices surged 106% and 125% respectively during the period.
The central bank will purchase long-term security maturing in 2024, 2028, 2030 and 2034, the notification said.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The central bank will purchase long-term security maturing in 2024, 2028, 2030 and 2034, the notification said.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

RBI to purchase 20K cr worth G-Secs via OMO

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:40 AM IST
The bond market had been waiting for the OMO announcement ever since the government announced in the budget its intent to raise 12 lakh crore for the next financial year and an additional 80,000 crore for this year.
