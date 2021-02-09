Sensex ends flat after rallying for days post-Budget, closes 19 points lower at 51,329; Nifty above 15,100
Snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid profit-booking in IT, FMCG and auto stocks.
After rallying 487 points to touch its lifetime intra-day high of 51,835.86, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,329.08.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.
M&M was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and TCS.
On the other hand, Asian Paints, ONGC, Titan, L&T and Axis Bank were among the gainers.
Domestic equities remained buoyant for most of the session with benchmark indices making fresh highs. However, high volatility was seen towards the end of the session and profit-booking was witnessed in a large number of stocks, experts said.
Broad-based rally was not seen and only select large cap counters supported market, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities. Midcap and smallcap indices underperformed sharply and barring financials most of the key sectoral indices were in red.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul closed lower.
Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 60.94 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MoS Finance says up to 10% of LIC IPO issue to be reserved for policyholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends slightly lower at 51,329, Nifty above 15,100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Bank of India net profit up 6.5% at ₹165 crore in Q3 FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Tesla, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices hiked by 35 paise a litre. Check latest rates in your city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s new labour codes to allow 4-day work per week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon-Ambani spat tests India’s allure for foreign investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time after Tesla purchase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 billion after new $250 million funding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil extends rally after rising to pre-Covid high on tight market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JSW Steel joins ₹1 lakh crore mcap club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets surge over 100% from lows seen in March 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI to purchase ₹20K cr worth G-Secs via OMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox