Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
- Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255 , Nifty closes at 14,789
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Coal India closes ₹2,900 crore deal for procurement of 96 dumpers
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
For CIL, whose 95% of the entire coal output is through opencast mines, dumpers of such high capacity are pivotal in ferrying Over Burden (OB) from mine working face to dump yard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 72.95 against US dollar
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:08 PM IST
On Tuesday, the rupee had finished at 72.96 against the American currency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:00 PM IST
- Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Emirates mulls swapping a third of Boeing 777X orders to 787
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The Gulf carrier is seeking to switch between 30 and 40 of its 115 commitments for the 777X to the Dreamliner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Futures debut to test Ether’s Bitcoin-beating 710% run to record
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Ether so far is unruffled. It climbed to an all-time high of about $1,563 Wednesday and has trounced Bitcoin’s 26% advance in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:19 PM IST
- Demand for invitations to the less-than-a-year-old service is so hot that a market for them has grown on platforms like Reddit, eBay, and Craigslist. In China, invitations are being sold on Alibaba's market place Idle Fish. In Japan investors, tech workers and the media have swarmed the service.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
US moves to seize 2 million oil barrels it says is Iranian
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The Department of Justice filed a case in a U.S. district court, seeking to seize the cargo on the Greek-owned Achilleas tanker, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bad Bank plan sparks concern in India's distressed loan market
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST
- There are many details about the bad bank that policy makers haven’t clarified which makes any analysis challenging. Banking secretary Debasish Panda told reporters this week that banks might have to put in initial capital to start the bad bank.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Why millennials need to understand asset allocation?
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Millennials should not choose only one particular asset class. They should look at diversification. They often tend to forget that and stick to a particular asset.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Oil buoyant near $55 as falling stockpiles add impetus to rally
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Saudi Arabia’s pledge last month to unilaterally cut output in February and March has buttressed global oil markets, allowing prices to keep rising even as a resurgent coronavirus hurts the short-term demand outlook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Alibaba resumes plan for $5 billion bond after revenue gain
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The Chinese e-commerce giant will initiate a series of investors calls for the planned notes with various maturities up to 40 years from Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex jumps 300 points to 50,100 in early trade; Nifty tops 14,700
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:15 AM IST
According to news agency PTI, investor wealth zoomed over ₹10.48 lakh crore in two days as Budget-driven market euphoria continued to charge bulls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Meet Andy Jassy who will replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has a MBA from Harvard Business School.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Exports rise 5.37% in January
By Asit Ranjan Mishra | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Imports expanded 2.05% last month while exports grew 5.37%, leaving a trade deficit of $14.75 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry. Non-petroleum and non-jewellery imports grew 5.94%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
15th finance commission recommendations: Centrally funded plans face the axe
By Asit Ranjan Mishra | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Schemes that have outlived their relevance will be terminated, says expenditure secretary T V Somanathan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.