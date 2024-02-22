Sensex falls 1000 points in 2 days: Why did stock market crash today?

Stock Market Update today: Indian markets witnessed losses as Sensex dropped 542 points intraday to hit a low of 72,081 today (February 22). The benchmark index ended little over 400 points lower on February 21. The Nifty50 slipped below the 22,000-mark to a low of 21,875. Until February 20, Sensex had climbed 1,500 points in five sessions while Nifty had jumped over 500 points. Stock Market Update today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

However, according to analysts polled by Reuters, India's stock market may surge to new highs by the end of June and gain nearly 9% in 2024 while a correction in the next three months was unlikely, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here are the key reasons for the downfall: