Sensex jumps 222 points to fresh closing high; Reliance rallies over 4 per cent
Equity benchmark Sensex surged 222 points to end at its new closing record on Thursday, propelled by gains in index major Reliance Industries amid positive global cues.
After trading on a choppy note, the 30-share BSE index settled 222.13 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 51,531.52.
In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44 per cent to its all-time high of 15,173.30.
Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HCL Tech.
On the other hand, Titan, L&T, ONGC, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the laggards.
Domestic equities traded in a range bound manner, while benchmark indices managed to record modest gains towards the end of the session mainly supported by sharp up-move in Reliance Industries, said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
"Market looks to be fatigued at current levels after seeing sharp rally post the announcement of union budget," he noted.
Most sectoral indices traded sideways and a pullback was seen in PSU Banks. Notably, volatility index softened sharply.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also largely trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent lower at USD 61.06 per barrel.
With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
- The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21
- Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
- Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
- The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
