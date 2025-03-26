Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens flat with the broader market in the red

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened flat, with the broader market in the red as the trading session began on Wednesday, March 26. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9.15am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 19.85 points or 0.03 per cent, reaching 78,037.04. The broader NSE Nifty opened just 1.20 points up or 0.01 per cent in the green, reaching 23,669.85.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Power Grid Corporation of India rose the most upon opening by 1.27 per cent, trading at ₹294.85. This was followed by Bajaj Finserv, which was up 0.90 percent, trading at ₹1,963.55, and IndusInd Bank, which was up by 0.69 percent, trading at ₹641.70.

Fourteen of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index rose the most by 0.20 per cent, reaching 26,470.45. This was followed by Nifty Auto, which was up 0.18 per cent, reaching 21,776.60, and Nifty Financial Services, 25/50, which was up 0.14 per cent, reaching 26,828.75.

Among the indices in the red, the Nifty IT Index fell the most by 0.29 per cent, reaching 37,599.40. This was followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which was down 0.24 percent, reaching 6,201.80, and Nifty Consumer Durables and Healthcare, which were both down 0.16 percent, reaching 35,624.75 and 13,932.25 respectively.

The IT index had, in contrast, risen the most by 0.96 per cent, reaching 37,573.45 on yesterday's open.

Stock market in the previous session

The benchmark indices closed relatively flat, but in the green for the seventh consecutive time after the previous trading session ended on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. However, the broader market leaned more towards the red.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 32.81 points or 0.04 percent in the green, reaching 78,017.19. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 10.30 points or by 0.04 percent in the green, reaching 23,668.65.

“The Nifty ended up for the seventh day yesterday but not before giving up most of its intraday gains,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Additionally, the drop in the small and midcap benchmarks was more notable and each of them traced clear bearish formations.”

He added that “yesterday's highs will be pivotal from here” and that “on the downside, a drop below 23,402 will flip the near- term bias into the bear camp.”

Among the Sensex stocks, UltraTech Cement rose the most by 3.41 per cent, closing at ₹11,428.05. This was followed by Bajaj Finserv, which was up 2.71 per cent, closing at ₹1,946.10, and Infosys, which was up 2.48 per cent, closing at ₹1,631.70.

However, only 10 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the ones in the red, Zomato fell the most by 5.79 per cent, closing at ₹209.80. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, which was down 4.76 per cent, closing at ₹637.30, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which was down 1.44 per cent, closing at ₹1,183.30.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Consumer Durables Index fell the most by 1.93 per cent, reaching 35,680.35. This was followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which was down 1.73 per cent, reaching 6,216.95, and the Nifty Media Index, which was down 1.59 per cent, reaching 1,524.

Only two of the sectoral indices were in the green.

These were the IT Index, which was up by 1.32 percent, reaching 37,706.90, and the Nifty Private Bank Index which was up 0.07 percent, reaching 25,861.05.

The Private Bank index was up 2.42 percent, reaching 25,842.85 after Monday's close. Banking stocks had risen that time when a planned nationwide strike was called off.

In the Nifty Consumer Durables Index, Dixon Technologies (India) fell the most (7.12% down), followed by Rajesh Exports (5.38% down), and Kalyan Jewellers India (4.26% down).

In the Nifty PSU Bank Index, Central Bank of India fell the most (4.99% down), followed by UCO Bank (4.40% down), and Indian Overseas Bank (3.98% down).

In the Nifty Media Index, Dish TV India fell the most (6.15% down), followed by Network18 Media & Investments (4.70% down), and Hathway Cable & Datacom (4.30% down).

In the Nifty IT Index, Persistent Systems rose the most (2.59% up), followed by Coforge (2.26% up), and MphasiS (1.69% up).

In the Nifty Private Bank Index, Axis Bank rose the most (1.02% up), followed by HDFC (0.89% up), and RBL (0.03% up).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued buying up Indian stocks, becoming net buyers of ₹5,371.57 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became net sellers, offloading a difference of ₹2,768.87 crore worth of equities.

“In yesterday’s session Nifty managed to break 23,800 levels but was not able to sustain,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “Profit booking was seen in the index, which led to market trade below the 23,800 level and closed near 23,650 levels.”

He added that “as expiry is near, it is expected that some profit booking will take place in the market today in the first half, and in the second half, we can expect buying resuming.”