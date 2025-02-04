Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market rallies during early trade; metals, auto, PSU banks up

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market rallied upon opening as trading began on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Metal, auto, and PSU Bank stocks rose the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 481.50 points or 0.62%, reaching 77,668.24. The broader NSE Nifty opened 148.00 points up or 0.63% in the green, reaching 23,509.05.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose the most by 2.98%, trading at ₹3,265.90. This was followed by Infosys Ltd, which rose 2.28%, trading at ₹1,906.40, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, which rose 2.07%, trading at ₹1,107.10.

Only 6 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal Index rose the most by 2.34%, reaching 8,345.75, followed by Nifty Auto, which rose 1.92%, reaching 23,775.65, and Nifty PSU Bank, which rose 1.75%, reaching 6,224.95.

In sharp contrast, the metal index had fallen the most during the previous open by 3.19%, reaching 8,034.10.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the red after trading ended on Monday, February 3, 2025. Oil & Gas, Metals, and FMCG stocks fell the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down in the red by 319.22 points or 0.41%, reaching 77,186.74. The broader NSE Nifty closed 121.10 points down or 0.52% in the red, reaching 23,361.05.

“The Nifty ended in the red for the second day but not before staging a recovery from the day's lows,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Broader benchmarks underperformed, but the Nifty's long lower shadow showed that in the near-term, bulls remain in the game.”

One of the primary reasons why the stock market fell was due to US President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on China.

As a result, even the rupee fell to hit an all-time low of 87.29 to the US dollar as investors increasingly feared an upcoming trade war.

Foreign investors have also been net sellers lately. On February 1, they sold ₹1,327.09 crore worth of Indian equities, according to NSE data.

Another reason could be caution ahead of the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which will be held from February 5-7.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell the most by 4.64%, closing at ₹3,287.25. This was followed by Tata Motors Ltd, which fell 2.64%, trading at ₹687.45, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which fell 2.62%, trading at ₹2,441.40.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance Ltd rose the most by 5.28%, closing at ₹8,423.80. This was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which fell 2.96%, closing at ₹3,171.35, and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, which rose 2.30%, closing at ₹1794.45.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index fell the most by 2.22%, reaching 10,206.25, followed by Nifty Metal, which fell 1.73%, closing at 8,155.15, and Nifty FMCG, which fell 1.67%, reaching 57,419.55.

Nifty IT rose the most by 0.68%, closing at 42,314.25, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which rose 0.55%, closing at 38,918.30, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, which rose 0.47%, closing at 25,190.50.