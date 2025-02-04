Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI's Sam Altman likely to visit India on Feb 5, industry fireside chat expected

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 04, 2025 08:43 AM IST

This would be Altman's second India trip in two years and comes at a time of a lawsuit by news agency ANI and stiff competition from China's DeepSeek

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may visit India on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed sources.

Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator takes part in a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023.(Amir Cohen/Reuters)
Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator takes part in a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023.(Amir Cohen/Reuters)

HT couldn't independently verify the information.

Also Read: Guest leaves Nikhil Kamath’s interview midway: ‘I did end this podcast early due to…’

The visit is to meet top government officials and engage in an industry fireside chat, according to the report.

This would be Altman's second India trip in two years and comes at a time of a lawsuit by news agency ANI which claims the artificial intelligence (AI) giant used its content for training AI models without compensation.

OpenAI has however said that it only uses publicly available data and argued that Indian courts have no jurisdiction on the matter.

It also comes at a time when the dominance of OpenAI as well as other top western AI models in the AI realm has been challenged by low-cost Chinese upstart DeepSeek with its R1 model.

Also Read: List of US CEOs supporting DEI efforts grows despite Republican pressure: Report

It reportedly cost less than $6 million to build and consumes only a fraction of power that a model like that of ChatGPT uses. The US tech industry which had long-justified putting billions of dollars into AI was forced to watch to disbelief.

On top of this, DeepSeek even overtook ChatGPT as the top-ranked free app on Apple's Appstore.

As a result of all of this, AI chipmaking giant Nvidia lost $590 billion in market cap last Monday. This was the largest one-day stock wipeout of any company in history.

This also came at a time when US President Donald Trump announced Stargate, the $500 billion AI data centre infrastructure project planned by OpenAI, Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, and Oracle.

Also Read: These brands may become costlier in Canada due to Donald Trump's tariff war

OpenAI had also created SB OpenAI Japan, a 50:50 held company in Japan, along with SoftBank.

Meanwhile, India has also outlined its global AI ambitions and plans to launch its own indigenous model costing less than 100 per hour to run,' IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On