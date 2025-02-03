Menu Explore
These brands may become costlier in Canada due to Donald Trump's tariff war

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 03, 2025 03:35 PM IST

After US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% retaliatory tariffs

After US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on February 1, 2025.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by US President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China in Ottawa on Feb. 1, 2025.(AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by US President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China in Ottawa on Feb. 1, 2025.(AP)

As a result, out of the $155 billion worth of American goods coming into Canada, $30 billion worth of them will now become more expensive from February 4 onwards as they get subjected to the retaliatory tariffs, Canadian publication BlogTO reported.

However, the remaining American goods will get subjected to the tariffs 21 days later in order to give Canadian businesses more time to look for alternatives, the report read.

The product categories which will get more expensive in Canada include alcohol, fruits and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages like Florida orange juice, clothing, sports equipment, furniture, and household appliances, according to the report.

Brands that may become more expensive in Canada

When it comes to consumer electronics, Apple MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads, Dell and HP laptops, Microsoft Surface tablets, Google Pixel phones, GoPro cameras, Bose headphones, Sonos speakers, and Fitbit wearables, and Oculus VR Headsets among others will become more expensive, according to the report.

For appliances, Keurig coffee makers, Vitamix blenders, Cuisinart food processors, KitchenAid stand mixers, Hamilton Beach small appliances, Breville coffee makers, GE appliances including refrigerators, washers, and dryers, and Whirlpool appliances are some examples.

Auto brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Tesla, Jeep, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles will get more expensive.

Personal care products like Colgate toothpaste, Gillette razors, Old Spice grooming products, Dove soaps, and even Pampers and Huggies diapers may get dearer.

Apparel brands such as American Eagle, Levi's jeans, Wrangler jeans, Carhartt workwear, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein may get more expensive.

Footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Vans, Converse, and Skechers will get affected.

Edibles such as Hershey's chocolate, M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Frito-Lay Chips, Cheetos, Lay's, Doritos, Pringles, Cheerios, Kellogg's Cornflakes, and Pop-Tarts may become costlier.

Alcohol brands such as Jack Daniel's whiskey, Jim Beam Bourbon, Tito's vodka, and also non-alcoholic beverages such as Gatorade, Tropicana, and Mountain Dew may get more expensive.

