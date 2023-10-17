Sensex rallies 393 points to open at 66,560, Nifty hits 19,850

Equity benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after three days of fall amid recovery in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank post its quarterly earnings. The BSE at Mumbai's Dalal Street (MINT_PRINT/File)

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 392.89 points to 66,559.82 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 118 points to 19,849.75.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank traded nearly 1 per cent up after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself.

Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended with gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.01 per cent to USD 89.64 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹593.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex had declined 115.81 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 66,166.93 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,731.75.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON