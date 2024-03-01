 Sensex, Nifty close at record high; BSE index climbs over 1200 points to 73,745 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Sensex, Nifty close at record high; BSE index climbs 1200 points to 73,745

Sensex, Nifty close at record high; BSE index climbs 1200 points to 73,745

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 01, 2024 03:37 PM IST

The stock markets hit a record high on Friday, with Sensex and Nifty closing after surpassing the 73,700 mark and 22,300 mark respectively.

Both Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs on Friday, March 1, closing at a never-before-seen height at 3:30 pm. BSE Sensex saw a surge of over 1200 points at close, while Nifty rose by over 300 points on Friday.

Sensex and Nifty touched their record high on Friday
Sensex and Nifty touched their record high on Friday

Sensex on Friday rose by 1245 points to touch its all time high of 73,745, while its NSE counterpart Nifty rose by 344 points, touching its lifetime high of 22,327 points at 3:30 pm today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The prime reason behind the surge of Sensex and Nifty in today's market rally was the faster-than-expected domestic economic growth in the previous quarter, surpassing the expectations of the analysts.

Out of the total thirteen sectors of listed companies on both indices, 10 logged major gains on Friday. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps gained 0.6% each, underperforming the benchmarks.

The rise in Sensex and Nifty levels is owed to the growth of Indian economy, which rose by 8.4 percent in the December 2023 quarter.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On