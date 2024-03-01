Sensex, Nifty close at record high; BSE index climbs 1200 points to 73,745

Both Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs on Friday, March 1, closing at a never-before-seen height at 3:30 pm. BSE Sensex saw a surge of over 1200 points at close, while Nifty rose by over 300 points on Friday. Sensex and Nifty touched their record high on Friday

Sensex on Friday rose by 1245 points to touch its all time high of 73,745, while its NSE counterpart Nifty rose by 344 points, touching its lifetime high of 22,327 points at 3:30 pm today.

The prime reason behind the surge of Sensex and Nifty in today's market rally was the faster-than-expected domestic economic growth in the previous quarter, surpassing the expectations of the analysts.

Out of the total thirteen sectors of listed companies on both indices, 10 logged major gains on Friday. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps gained 0.6% each, underperforming the benchmarks.

The rise in Sensex and Nifty levels is owed to the growth of Indian economy, which rose by 8.4 percent in the December 2023 quarter.