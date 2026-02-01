Edit Profile
    Sensex crashes after Nirmala Sitharaman's derivative announcement in Budget 2026

    The development came shortly after Sitharaman ended her much-anticipated Union Budget speech in Parliament.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Both Sensex and Nifty crashed after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation on Sunday. As of 12:37 pm, Sensex crashed 1,521 points to 81,048.69 and Nifty dropped by 453 points to 24,965.45.

    Nirmala Sitharaman is displayed on a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ahead of her budget speech (REUTERS)
    Nirmala Sitharaman is displayed on a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ahead of her budget speech (REUTERS)

    According to news agency Reuters, 46 of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with heavyweights such as Reliance and SBI losing 2.5% and 5%, respectively.

    

    Follow live updates on Budget 2026 here.

    In her speech, Sitharaman announced a hike in STT (Securities Transaction Tax) on Futures and Options to 0.05% and 0.15%, respectively. The move is likely to impact derivatives trading costs.

    While STT, a government tax applied to market transactions, was already in place, the hike in its charge means that Futures trading will be now be costlier. While the increase may help curb excessive short-term speculation and boost tax revenue, it also reduces net profits for active futures traders.

    Shareholders will now be taxed on all buyback proceeds as capital gains.

    Sitharaman also announced the restructuring of the two state-run entities - REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), as part of the government's public sector financial institution strengthening.

    In a first, the Union Budget was presented on Sunday this time. Sitharaman's speech covered many areas, including India's expansion of the rare earths scheme, the semiconductor mission and a revised timeline for ITR filing.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

