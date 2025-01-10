Menu Explore
Sensex, Nifty open flat a day after diving, IT stocks in the green

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 10, 2025 09:45 AM IST

The IT index was in the green, mostly because of Tata Consultancy Services which published its Q3 earnings, showing a net profit rise of 11.59% to ₹12,380 crore

The stock market opened relatively flat on Friday, January 10, a day after the trading session ended well into the red.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
At 9:30 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 34.27 points or 0.04%, reaching 77,654.48. The broader NSE Nifty however, was down by 20.50 points or 0.09%, reaching 23,506.00.

Which stocks rose and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank Ltd fell the most by 2.20%, trading at 959.35. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which fell 1.56%, trading at 315.30, and Zomato Ltd, which fell 1.47%, trading at 241.60.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose the most by 4.20%, trading at 4,206. This was followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd which was up by 2.04%, trading at 1,676.80, and Infosys Ltd which was up by 1.42, trading at 1,945.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Media fell the most by 1.86%, reaching 1,775.05, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which fell 1.47%, reaching 6,163.60, and Nifty Metal which fell 0.97% reaching 8,317.80.

All the sectoral indices were in the red, except for Nifty IT which rose significantly by 2.19%, reaching 44,072.80.

IT was of course, driven up by Tata Consultancy Services which published its earnings yesterday for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Its net profit rose by 11.59% to 12,380 crore.

How did the stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market closed in the red after the trading session ended on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The Sensex closed 528.28 points or 0.68% lower at 77,620.21, while the Nifty closed 162.45 points or 0.69% lower at 23,526.50.

All the Nifty indices were in the red except for FMCG.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
