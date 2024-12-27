Sensex, Nifty open in green, driven by banking stocks after flat end yesterday

The stock market opened in the green on Friday, December 27, driven primarily by banking stocks. This sharply contrasted with the previous trading session, a day after Christmas, where the indices closed mostly flat. A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 298.06 points or 0.38%, reaching 78,770.54.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was up by 88.10 points or 0.37%, reaching 23,838.30.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Motors rose the most at 1.87%, trading at ₹754.65. This was followed by IndusInd Bank, up 1.48%, trading at ₹945.90, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, up 1.47%, trading at ₹3,020.50.

Which sectors rose the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Pharma rose the most by 0.49%, reaching 22,824.95. This was followed by Nifty Private Bank, which was up by 0.48%, reaching 24,917.30, and Nifty Bank which was up 0.46%, reaching 51,406.25.

How did stock market perform on previous day?

This comes after markets had closed completely flat after the trading session ended on Thursday, December 27, 2024.

The Sensex closed just 0.39 points into the red, reaching 78,472.48, which has been read as a 0.00% change.

Meanwhile, the Nifty had closed 22.55 points or 0.1% into the green, reaching 23,750.20.

