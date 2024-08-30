Sensex opens at record high of 82,637, Nifty reaches all-time peak of 25,257
NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.33% to 25,235.9 while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.33% to 82,396.22.
Indian shares hit record highs just after open, tracking gains in regional peers after US economic data eased growth concerns. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.33% to 25,235.9 while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.33% to 82,396.22, with both the benchmarks hitting all-time highs.
Nifty has risen for the previous 11 consecutive sessions, marking its longest winning streak in about 17 years, supported by expectations of a US rate cut in September and healthy domestic inflows. Domestic institutional investors (DII) have purchased shares worth $6.14 billion, on a net basis, so far in August, about twice the net foreign portfolio investors (FPI) outflows.
What about Asian markets?
Asian markets rose, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.7%. Most Wall Street equities rose overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average at a record closing high.
Which stocks made gains and losses today?
Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 0.5% each. Among individual stocks, SpiceJet fell about 4% after India's aviation watchdog placed the budget airline under enhanced surveillance after a recent audit revealed "certain deficiencies".
Sugar stocks like Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka, Bajaj Hindusthan and Dwarikesh Sugar rose between 3% and 10% after government said sugar mills could use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol from November.