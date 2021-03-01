Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58; Nifty at 14,784.50
Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58. Nifty at 14,784.50, up by 255.35 points.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58. Nifty at 14,784.50, up by 255.35 points.
Gold prices fall by over ₹11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The fall in prices of gold and silver has left investors wondering whether they should invest in the precious metals or sell or hold what they have.
President Biden defends Amazon workers' right to unionize
Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:19 AM IST
- "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Joe Biden said in a video uploaded on Twitter.
Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,680
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The Sensex rally was driven by gains across the board as 27 constituents were trading in the green.
Heathrow imposes passenger charges to cover pandemic costs
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:59 AM IST
- The tariff is permitted by the UK’s aviation regulator under a protocol that allows the hub to cover costs for utilities, baggage and check-in services.
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020
Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran
By Kalpana Pathak, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, raised its holding in SkyTran to 54.46% from 26.3% on a fully diluted basis for $26.76 million, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.
E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket
By Tarush Bhalla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Several e-commerce firms, including Amazon India, Walmart Inc., eBay, PayPal and industry bodies Ficci and CII have sent recommendations for export promotion in the new policy. The Foreign Trade Policy 2021, being formulated, is likely to come into effect on April 1.
PSBs plan ₹70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector
By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The banks proposed raising an initial corpus of ₹70,000 crore over the next three years for the fund, which will be structured on the lines of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).
Weak Q3 data likely to drag stocks further
By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
After two quarters of contraction, India’s real GDP grew 0.4% in the December quarter, but analysts said the lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth has heightened the threat of a sovereign downgrade.
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:01 AM IST
More positive news on the coronavirus vaccination front and signs of an improving Asian economy also boosted prices.
South Korea extends currency swap agreement with Switzerland for 5 years
Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The renewed 10 billion Swiss francs ($11.05 billion) currency swap deal, which was first signed in 2018, will be effective from March 1 and could be extended again if agreed by both sides.
Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 PM IST
David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman will join him, the people said, asking not to be identified as the moves haven’t been announced.
Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription tomorrow. All you need to know
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The tenor of the bond is for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.
After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Going by the week-wise depletion, in the first week of February, 24-carat gold became cheaper by ₹1837 and silver lost ₹2303.
