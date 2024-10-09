Menu Explore
Sensex surges 500 points as RBI MPC changes stance to 'neutral'

Reuters |
Oct 09, 2024 10:28 AM IST

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 25,177.5 points as of 10:10 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 82,080.

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, after the central bank kept rates unchanged as expected but eased its policy stance, opening the door for rate cuts.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Both the benchmarks were up 0.2% ahead of the policy decision.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rates unchanged for a tenth consecutive meeting but changed its policy stance from the hawkish 'withdrawal of accommodation' to 'neutral'.

