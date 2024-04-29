Sensex surges 700 points today: 5 major reasons behind the rally
Apr 29, 2024 03:03 PM IST
Stock market today: Top five index contributors were ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. Nifty Bank index hit its highest intraday point of 48,979.10.
Stock market today: The S&P BSE Sensex rose almost nearly 700 points today (April 29) while Nifty50 climbed 150 points to move past 22,550 while India VIX was up over 12% to 12.25.
Here are some reasons behind the surge today:
- Banking stocks traded with strong momentum today. Top five index contributors were ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank while Nifty Bank index hit its highest intraday point of 48,979.10 as it rose by 780 points. Other than IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank, remaining 10 counters in Nifty Bank traded in the green and PSU Bank Index rose over 1%.
- The surge in Indian indices comes as Nasdaq Composite finished at 15,927.90, up by 316.14 points or 2.03% while S&P 500 closed at 5,099.96, gaining 51.54 points or 1.02%.
- Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and China's Shanghai Composite also gained between 0.81% and 0.65% around this time which likely had an impact on Indian indices as well.
- Crude oil prices were also low amid geo-political tensions after Iran's missile attacks on Israel earlier this month. US WTI crude oil contracts traded at $83.030 per BBL, down by $0.820 or 0.980%. Brent Oil futures were down by over $1 per BBL to $88.490.
- This also comes as Israel-Hamas peace talks in Cairo eased fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
