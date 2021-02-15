Sensex surges by over 645 pts to end at 52,189; Nifty goes up by 164 pts to settle at 15,327
Sensex surges by over 645 points to end at 52,189; Nifty goes up by 164 points to settle at 15,327.
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:58 PM IST
RailTel Corporation’s IPO opens tomorrow. All you need to know
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 PM IST
- The state-owned RailTel’s initial public offer is an offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government, out of which 500,000 equity shares will be reserved for the employees. The public issue will open for subscription on February 16 and will close on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex surges by over 645 pts to end at 52,189
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Sensex surges by over 645 points to end at 52,189; Nifty goes up by 164 points to settle at 15,327.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The steady decline of reported Covid infections in India has puzzled scientists, especially given that many countries are battling second, third and fourth waves. Since daily cases peaked close to 100,000 in September, new transmissions have dropped nearly 90%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:45 PM IST
For the first time, Kotak customers can conveniently transfer money internationally to their beneficiaries straight from their mobile, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel at 0428 GMT, after climbing to a session high of $63.76, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
US Prez Joe Biden faces South African push to extend trade concessions
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:37 PM IST
South Africa is apprehensive about striking a new trade deal with the U.S. and would rather maintain existing relations with the world’s largest economy, the nation’s top trade official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit
Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Bitcoin is up about 20% in the week since electric carmaker Tesla Inc announced it had $1.5 billion in bitcoin and would accept the currency as payment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Wholesale Price Index inflation up at 2.03% for January against 1.22% last month
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:27 PM IST
- According to a statement shared by the Union ministry of commerce and industry, prices of food articles declined but the prices of manufactured goods saw a rise of 1.54%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Oil markets are now balanced, says Russian deputy premier Novak
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Brent crude has surged 21% this year to $62.43 a barrel as energy use recovers in the US and China and nations roll out vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
RailTel's ₹819 crore IPO to open for subscription on Tuesday
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 AM IST
RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning an optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (RoW) along railway track.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Gold prices remain steady, other metals advance
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
The price of gold in the international market also remained soft with spot gold declining 0.1 per cent to $1,823.25 an ounce.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex rallies over 500 points to fresh peak; Nifty tests 15,300
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:17 AM IST
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed on Feb. 8 it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency bitcoin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Nureca IPO opens on Monday. All you need to know
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:09 AM IST
- Nureca will launch the shares in the fixed price band between ₹396 to ₹400 with a piece of the face value of ₹10 per share.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.