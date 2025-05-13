Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sensex tanks by 1,282 points as stock market slump over 1% day after sharp rally

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2025 04:47 PM IST

The broader Nifty of NSE fell by 346.35 points or 1.39 per cent to 24,579.35.

Stock markets plumetted on Tuesday, with benchmark Sensex falling by 1,282 points after profit-taking in IT and FMCG shares a day before a record rally. Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE barometer tumbled by 1,281.68 points or 1.55 per cent to settle at 81.148.22 with 25 of its constituents closing with losses and five with gains.

Induslnd Bank and Sun Pharma were the top BSE Sensex losers.(PTI)
Induslnd Bank and Sun Pharma were the top BSE Sensex losers.(PTI)

During the day, the 30-share BSE barometer fell sharply by 1,386.21 points or 1.68 per cent to 81,043.69. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty of NSE fell by 346.35 points or 1.39 per cent to 24,579.35.

Also Read: Sensex slumps 1000 points: Why Indian markets fell after Monday's rally?

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys declined by 3.54 per cent. Meanwhile, Power Grid, Eternal, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and HDFC Bank also faced setbacks. The gainers were Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra.

IT, FMCG and auto sectors were the top losers. 

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “The domestic market witnessed profit booking today, following yesterday’s sharp rally. The relief-driven surge—fuelled by easing global and domestic risks, including a reduction in trade war tensions and Indo-Pak geopolitical stress—appears to be taking a breather.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Sensex tanks by 1,282 points as stock market slump over 1% day after sharp rally
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On