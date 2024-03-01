 Sensex up 400 points in early trade; Nifty above 22,100 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Sensex up 400 points in early trade; Nifty above 22,100

Sensex up 400 points in early trade; Nifty above 22,100

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 01, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Sensex and Nifty both opened in the green on Friday, with the BSE index nearing its record high once again.

The Indian stock market showed growth on Friday, March 1, with both NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opening in the green.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 open in the green on Friday (File)

BSE Sensex was up 400 points in early trade, nearing the 73,000 mark once again, while NSE Nifty crossed 22,000 on Friday morning, gaining nearly 150 points at 9:15 am.

At 9:17 am on March 1, Sensex jumped 417.77 points to 72,918.07 in early trade while Nifty climbs 142.85 points to 22,125.65. It is expected that both Sensex and Nifty will continue to rise throughout the day, closing in the green.

Friday, March 01, 2024
