SG Finserv shares rise nearly 20% after top investor Madhu Kela's bulk stake purchase

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2025 01:19 PM IST

SG Finserve is an NBFC offering financing solutions to dealers, distributors, retailers, buyers, suppliers, and transporters, among others of Indian corporates.

Shares of SG Finserve hit as much as 20 per cent during Tuesday's trading session after a significant bulk purchase by renowned investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela.

The company's stock has surged more than 23 percent over the past month, significantly outperforming the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index, which rose by 5 percent in the same period.(PTI)
Kela acquired 9.51 lakh shares of the company, which is about a 1.7 per cent stake in it, at a price of 350.01 on Monday.

Also Read: Chinese EV giant BYD overtakes Tesla globally with record sales in 2024

At 12:20 pm IST, the company's shares were trading at 407.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which was a rise of 13.10 per cent or 47.25. The intraday high was 432.65.

The company's stock has surged more than 23 per cent over the past month, significantly outperforming the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index, which rose by 5 percent in the same period, according to a Moneycontrol report.

What is SG Finserve?

SG Finserve is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) which offers business financing solutions to dealers, distributors, retailers, buyers, suppliers, and transporters, among others of Indian corporates.

Also Read: How to file Income Tax Returns without a CA: A simple guide

CRISIL Ratings recently reaffirmed the credit rating for its 1,000 crore bank loan facilities, assigning it an AA (CE)/Positive rating, taking it from a provisional rating to a final one.

Its loan book also nearly doubled from the September quarter, reaching 1,568 crore, which is an impressive 92 percent quarter-on-quarter growth.

“With this momentum, we remain confident in achieving our loan book targets of 4,000 crore in FY26 and 6,000 crore in FY27,” the company had previously stated, as per the report.

Also Read: Jack Ma-backed Ant Group touts AI breakthrough using Chinese chips

Arihant Capital Markets, which is the sole brokerage tracking SG Finserve, maintains a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of 783, according to the report.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
