Shares slump to over one-month low as banks slid
Indian shares fell on Thursday as banking stocks declined and broader Asian markets tracked weakness on Wall Street, with private-sector lender Axis Bank hitting a near one-month low after reporting a drop in its quarterly profit.
The blue-chip Nifty was down 0.82% at 13,853.25 by 0347 GMT, after falling as much as 1.2% to its lowest level since Dec. 24. The benchmark Sensex slid 0.92% to 46,973.28.
Shares of Axis Bank dropped as much as 2.6% after its third-quarter profit slumped due to a surge in provisions for bad loans. The Nifty Bank index shed 1.3%.
HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp were the top drags to the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.
Investors now await results from automaker Maruti Suzuki India and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd — the operator of the country's largest airline IndiGo.
Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade
Delhi HC to hear Amazon plea to detain Future Group founders today
Tesla’s Model S Plaid is fastest-accelerating production car
Cabinet clears hike in MSP for Copra
- Copra is the dried coconut kernel from which coconut oil is pressed.
Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles
Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales
Joe Biden drilling ban leaves majority of US production untouched
Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising
- Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out
- Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
The poorest have been worst hit by pandemic
- Azim Premji University carried out a lockdown survey in April and May of 4,942 workers. Six months later (September-November), we revisited the same workers and managed to interview 2,778 of them.
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020: Report
