 Shark Tank India: J&amp;K startup founders sued days after securing deal on TV show - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Shark Tank India: J&K startup founders sued days after securing deal on TV show. Here's what happened

Shark Tank India: J&K startup founders sued days after securing deal on TV show. Here's what happened

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Shark Tank India: Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta put in ₹30 lakh for 4% of the equity in the startup Tramboo Sports.

A cricket bat manufacturing startup from Jammu and Kashmir has run into legal trouble days after it secured a deal on reality TV show Shark Tank India Season 3. The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has sued Tramboo Sports, led by two youngsters Hamad Tramboo and Saad Tramboo, as well as the broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks.

In the episode aired on January 30, the youngsters had secured a deal from Lenskart chief executive officer Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, who had put in 30 lakh for four per cent of the equity in the startup.

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta with founders of Tramboo Sports.(X/Tramboo Sports)
Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta with founders of Tramboo Sports.(X/Tramboo Sports)

Why has cricket bat manufacturers' body initiated legal proceedings?

A delegation of the cricket bat manufacturers' body has refuted Tramboo Sports' claims of being the sole manufacturer of Kashmir willow cricket bats. While speaking to a J&K-based website kashmirdotcom, the members of the delegation alleged that the startup owners misled the public and caused major harm to the association members' business.

ALSO READ: Is Shark Tank 3 ‘scripted’ or are deals actually struck? Anupam Mittal answers

The association members said that the claims made by Tramboo Sports misled the public and buyers, and also tarnished the image of the indigenous Kashmir willow cricket bat manufacturing industry.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The association has sent a detailed legal notice to both Sony Pictures and Tramboo Sports, seeking an on-air apology within 15 days. It has also sought compensation worth 100 crore for the ‘damages, loss and mental agony’ suffered by the body.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On