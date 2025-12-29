Silver rate turns volatile today on profit-booking after scorching rally

The silver rate whipsawed in today after scaling an all-time high that briefly made the white metal a more lucrative assets than Nvidia's stock. The silver rate surged as much as 5.99% to an intraday high of ₹2,54,174.00, before giving up all the gains and more to hit an intraday low of 2,33,120.00—down 2.78%. (Unsplash)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the silver rate surged as much as 5.99% to an intraday high of ₹2,54,174.00, before giving up all the gains and more to hit an intraday low of 2,33,120.00—down 2.78% from previous close. Essentially, the white metal has swung 8.77% within a day.

The swing was largely attributed to so-called “short covering”—the act of buying back borrowed securities to close an open short position.

A “short covering” occurs when a trader who previously sold stock they didn't own (short selling) buys it back from the market to return it to the lender. This is done to either lock in a profit after a price drop or limit losses if the price rises. In the global market, silver gyrated after smashing through $80 an ounce for the first time amid a historic surge powered by speculative trades and a persistent mismatch between supply and demand.

“We are witnessing a generational bubble playing out in silver,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note on Sunday. “Relentless industrial demand from solar panels, EVs, AI data centers and electronics, pushing against depleting inventories, has driven physical premiums to extremes.”