Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Silver rate turns volatile today on profit-booking after scorching rally

    The silver rate whipsawed in trade today, with the gap between intraday highs and lows at 20,000/kg.

    Published on: Dec 29, 2025 1:24 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The silver rate whipsawed in today after scaling an all-time high that briefly made the white metal a more lucrative assets than Nvidia's stock.

    The silver rate surged as much as 5.99% to an intraday high of ₹2,54,174.00, before giving up all the gains and more to hit an intraday low of 2,33,120.00—down 2.78%. (Unsplash)
    The silver rate surged as much as 5.99% to an intraday high of ₹2,54,174.00, before giving up all the gains and more to hit an intraday low of 2,33,120.00—down 2.78%. (Unsplash)

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the silver rate surged as much as 5.99% to an intraday high of 2,54,174.00, before giving up all the gains and more to hit an intraday low of 2,33,120.00—down 2.78% from previous close. Essentially, the white metal has swung 8.77% within a day.

    The swing was largely attributed to so-called “short covering”—the act of buying back borrowed securities to close an open short position.

    • A “short covering” occurs when a trader who previously sold stock they didn't own (short selling) buys it back from the market to return it to the lender. This is done to either lock in a profit after a price drop or limit losses if the price rises.

    In the global market, silver gyrated after smashing through $80 an ounce for the first time amid a historic surge powered by speculative trades and a persistent mismatch between supply and demand.

    “We are witnessing a generational bubble playing out in silver,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note on Sunday. “Relentless industrial demand from solar panels, EVs, AI data centers and electronics, pushing against depleting inventories, has driven physical premiums to extremes.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Silver Rate Turns Volatile Today On Profit-booking After Scorching Rally
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes