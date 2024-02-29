Snowflake's Sridhar Ramaswamy latest Indian-origin CEO. Who are others?

The ever-growing list of Indian-origin CEOs got a new entrant on Thursday, with Sridhar Ramaswamy being appointed as the chief executive officer of Snowflake, a US-based data cloud company. Ramaswamy, whose appointment is effective immediately, succeeds Frank Slootman, joining an illustrious list with members such as Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Sundar Pichai (Google) among others. New Snowflake Inc. CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy (Image courtesy: Snowflake)

In fact, one of Ramaswamy’s previous employers is Google, where he worked for over 15 years (April 2003-October 2018). Pichai was selected as CEO in August 2015, and took over in October that year.

Here is a list of some Indian-origin CEOs and the companies/organisations they lead:

Satya Nadella (Microsoft; CEO since February 2014)

Sundar Pichai (Google parent Alphabet; since October 2015)

Neal Mohan (YouTube; since February 2023)

Ajay Banga (President, World Bank; since May 2023)

Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks; since June 2018)

Arvind Krishna (IBM; since April 2020)

Shantanu Narayen (Adobe; since December 2007)

Laxman Narasimhan (Starbucks; since April 2023)

Vasant Narasimhan (Novartis; since September 2017)

Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology; since May 2017)

George Kurian (NetApp; since June 2015)

Vivek Sankaran (Albertsons; since April 2019)

Jayshree Ullal (Arista Networks; since October 2008)

Vimal Kapur (Honeywell; since June 2023)

Revathi Advaithi (Flex; since February 2019)

Niraj Shah (WayFair; since August 2002)

Leena Nair (Chanel; since January 2022)

Ravi Kumar S (Cognizant; since January 2023)

Anirudh Devgan (Cadence Design Systems; since December 2021)

Reshma Kewalramani (Vertex Pharmaceuticals; since April 2020)

Raj Subramaniam (FedEx; since June 2022)

Anjali Sud (Tubi; since September 2023)

Devika Bulchandani (Ogilvy; since September 2022)

Jay Chaudhary (Zscaler; since October 2007)