Sona BLW hits major production milestones as EV demand surges
Sona BLW derives nearly 40% of its revenue from its EV business, which makes up nearly 71% of its order book of ₹23,500 crore.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., also known as Sona Comstar, has achieved two key production milestones, signalling a global overdrive even as the wider automotive industry goes electric.
The Gurugram-based auto components maker has manufactured 500 million differential gears and 10 million differential assemblies since its inception—an achievement that underscores Sona Comstar’s “transition from a regional player to a dominant global supplier”, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (7 April 2026).
While it took the company 14 years to reach its first 100 million gears in 2013, the most recent 100 million units were produced in just two years. That reflects in the company's market share in differential gears—~8.7% in 2025 from 4.5% in 2019.
A similar trend is visible in the company’s differential assemblies segment. After producing its one-millionth assembly in 2017, Sona Comstar took six years to reach the 5-million mark in 2023. The company then doubled that output to reach 10 million units in less than three years.
“These milestones reflect the scale we have built over the years and our commitment to engineering excellence,” Vivek Vikram Singh, Group CEO of Sona Comstar, said in the exchange filing. He noted the company remains focused on expanding integrated driveline capabilities across both EV and ICE platforms.
Sona Comstar EV Business
Sona Comstar has evolved into a critical link in the global automotive supply chain, with revenue growth bolstered by an early move into the EV ecosystem. The company is currently among leading global manufacturers of differential assemblies for EVs—a sector that demands high-precision forging and complex mechanical-electrical integration.
That EV focus shows in its latest financials.
At ₹1,209 crore (up 19% YoY), the company delivered its highest ever quarterly revenue in October-December 2025, with operational profitability of 24.9% and net profit at ₹478 crore—up 9% over the year-ago period. The EV business accounted for 38% revenue share in Q3 FY26, up from 32% in Q2 FY26. About 71% of its order book of ₹23,500 crore is attributable to EVs.
The company trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67—a premium compared to the industry average of 35.40, thanks to its EV business.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More