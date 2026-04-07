Sona BLW hits major production milestones as EV demand surges

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., also known as Sona Comstar, has achieved two key production milestones, signalling a global overdrive even as the wider automotive industry goes electric. Sona Comstar is currently among the world's leading manufacturers of differential assemblies for electric vehicles—a sector that demands high-precision forging and complex mechanical-electrical integration.

The Gurugram-based auto components maker has manufactured 500 million differential gears and 10 million differential assemblies since its inception—an achievement that underscores Sona Comstar’s “transition from a regional player to a dominant global supplier”, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (7 April 2026).

While it took the company 14 years to reach its first 100 million gears in 2013, the most recent 100 million units were produced in just two years. That reflects in the company's market share in differential gears—~8.7% in 2025 from 4.5% in 2019.

A similar trend is visible in the company’s differential assemblies segment. After producing its one-millionth assembly in 2017, Sona Comstar took six years to reach the 5-million mark in 2023. The company then doubled that output to reach 10 million units in less than three years.

“These milestones reflect the scale we have built over the years and our commitment to engineering excellence,” Vivek Vikram Singh, Group CEO of Sona Comstar, said in the exchange filing. He noted the company remains focused on expanding integrated driveline capabilities across both EV and ICE platforms.

Sona Comstar EV Business Sona Comstar has evolved into a critical link in the global automotive supply chain, with revenue growth bolstered by an early move into the EV ecosystem. The company is currently among leading global manufacturers of differential assemblies for EVs—a sector that demands high-precision forging and complex mechanical-electrical integration.

That EV focus shows in its latest financials.

At ₹1,209 crore (up 19% YoY), the company delivered its highest ever quarterly revenue in October-December 2025, with operational profitability of 24.9% and net profit at ₹478 crore—up 9% over the year-ago period. The EV business accounted for 38% revenue share in Q3 FY26, up from 32% in Q2 FY26. About 71% of its order book of ₹23,500 crore is attributable to EVs.

The company trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67—a premium compared to the industry average of 35.40, thanks to its EV business.