Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law buys this London property for ₹231.47 crore
Indian tycoon Harish Ahuja purchases £21 million home in Notting Hill, defying luxury market slowdown, with plans for redevelopment.
Indian tycoon Harish Ahuja paid £21 million ($27 million) for a home in London’s Notting Hill district- one of this year’s biggest UK residential deals which defied a wider slowdown in luxury sales. Harish Ahuja owns and runs Shahi Exports Pvt and bought the eight-story residential convent in July, as per a UK filing.
Read more: What was the key to Bill Gates' and Microsoft's success? He says it was his focus on…
His son Anand Ahuja and daughter-in-law Sonam Kapoor plan to use part of the sprawling property as the couple’s home following redevelopment and a separate section of the building is likely to be converted into flats, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Anand Ahuja is a director at Shahi Exports and also runs his own retail company.
Read more: Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts today at 5:30 pm, available offers, EMI, cashback, discounts
The property offering more than 20,000 square feet of space is a short walk from Kensington Gardens and was previously owned by a UK-registered charity and religious order, the report added.
The home purchased by Harish Ahuja is one of the few which were sold for more than £20 million this year, including a £27 million Mayfair mansion sold at a 33% discount by art collector-oil tycoon couple Fatima and Eskandar Maleki.
Read more: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's fresh statement on allegations against her: 'False and malicious'
Last year, Ravi Ruia bought a £113 million mansion overlooking Regent’s Park. Adar Poonawalla also bought a Mayfair mansion which he was renting from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk for £138 million- the most expensive UK home deal in 2023.