Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law buys this London property for 231.47 crore

Indian tycoon Harish Ahuja paid £21 million ($27 million) for a home in London’s Notting Hill district- one of this year’s biggest UK residential deals which defied a wider slowdown in luxury sales. Harish Ahuja owns and runs Shahi Exports Pvt and bought the eight-story residential convent in July, as per a UK filing. Harish Ahuja's eight-story property, previously owned by a charity, offers over 20,000 square feet and reflects growing Indian investment in London's luxury real estate.

His son Anand Ahuja and daughter-in-law Sonam Kapoor plan to use part of the sprawling property as the couple’s home following redevelopment and a separate section of the building is likely to be converted into flats, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Anand Ahuja is a director at Shahi Exports and also runs his own retail company.

The property offering more than 20,000 square feet of space is a short walk from Kensington Gardens and was previously owned by a UK-registered charity and religious order, the report added.

The home purchased by Harish Ahuja is one of the few which were sold for more than £20 million this year, including a £27 million Mayfair mansion sold at a 33% discount by art collector-oil tycoon couple Fatima and Eskandar Maleki.

Last year, Ravi Ruia bought a £113 million mansion overlooking Regent’s Park. Adar Poonawalla also bought a Mayfair mansion which he was renting from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk for £138 million- the most expensive UK home deal in 2023.