Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steel prices to rise? India planning 12% import duty to protect domestic players

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Ashley Paul
Mar 19, 2025 10:40 AM IST

The import tax, known as a safeguard duty, could kick in at a time when US President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs have sparked fears of a trade war.

The Indian government is planning to impose a 12% tariff on most types of steel imports to protect domestic industries. The world's second-largest steel producer, is planning to impose the tariff for a period of 200 days.

“There exist critical circumstances, where any delay in application for provisional safeguard measures would cause damage which it would be difficult to repair,” the government said in its recommendation. (Reuters)
“There exist critical circumstances, where any delay in application for provisional safeguard measures would cause damage which it would be difficult to repair,” the government said in its recommendation. (Reuters)

According to a preliminary decision published by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday as a gazette notification, comments have been invited to help the ministry in making a final recommendation after a later hearing.

Also read: Google buys Wiz: Backer Sequoia Capital to reap 25-fold return from the deal

“There exist critical circumstances, where any delay in application for provisional safeguard measures would cause damage which it would be difficult to repair,” the government said in its recommendation.

The imposition of the import duty will being relief to Indian steel producers like Jindal Steel and Power and JSW Steel, who are among companies that have asked the government for protection from low-cost imports from countries like China.

Also read: Ad giants GroupM, Dentsu & broadcasters' body raided by CCI over price collusion: Report

The import tax, which is also called a safeguard tax, could become effective at a time when US President Donald Trump's tariff policies have sparked fears of a long-term tariff war.

India, along with Vietnam, is among the fast-growing Asian producers that may face a glut of steel.

India joins countries from Saudi Arabia to Vietnam and Chile in wielding trade measures to limit cheaper inflows, fueled by a surge of steel coming from China. Chinese producers have leaned heavily on exports, prompting a wave of trade measures in 2024.

Also read: Melinda wants people to see her thriving after divorce from Bill Gates: ‘Not something I’d wish on any family'

Though China’s steel producers have reduced production, the country is still making a lot more steel than it needs domestically.

Safeguard measures are used “in times of increased, unfavourable and unforeseen imports that cause or threaten to cause permanent damage to the domestic industry,” the ministry’s statement said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On