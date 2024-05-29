 Stock market crash today: Investors lose ₹1.3 lakh crore, 1,926 stocks in red - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi
Stock market crash today: Investors lose 1.3 lakh crore, 1,926 stocks in red

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Stock market crash: The fall in the bourses resulted in around ₹1.3 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) being wiped out.

Stock market crash today: Benchmark equity indices declined today (May 29) continuing to fall for the fourth consecutive day ahead of the Lok Sabha election results as investors remained cautious amid weak cues from Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 416.1 points to drop below the 75,000-mark to 74,754.35 while NSE Nifty dropped 125.9 points to 22,762.25.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards while the gainers were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Power Grid and State Bank of India.

The fall in the bourses resulted in around 1.3 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) being wiped out as selling in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Tourbro (L&T), Infosys, SBI, M&M and TCS pulled indices lower.

Investor wealth drops

Investor wealth slipped 1.34 lakh crore to 415.58 lakh crore compared with a valuation of 416.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

34 stocks hit 52-week low levels on BSE

As many as 34 stocks hit their 52-week low levels and BSE 500 stocks such as Anupam Rasayan India Ltd and KRBL hit their respective one-year low levels.

1,926 stocks in the red

Out of 3,644 stocks, 1,926 stocks were seen declining on BSE, 1,571 stocks were advancing and 147 stocks remained unchanged.

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Stock market crash today: Investors lose 1.3 lakh crore, 1,926 stocks in red
