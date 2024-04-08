 Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Stock market holiday: You can look at the full list of Indian stock market holidays 2024 which is available on the official website of BSE.

Stock market holiday: April 9 will be celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharastra- Marathi New Year which marks the start of the harvest season. In In West Bengal, this time is celebrated as Poila Boishak. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi during this time. This could result in investors getting confused about whether market will open tomorrow (April 9) and if trading activity will continue on the NSE and BSE. In case you want to know this, you can look at the full list of Indian stock market holidays 2024 which is available on the official website of BSE.

Stock market holiday: A screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Stock market holiday: A screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Tata Steel share price hits 52-week high after Q4 update: Will it rise more?

Is stock market closed for Gudi Padwa or not?

Read more: This US company sent a one-word ‘rudest rejection mail ever’. What happened next

As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market will remain open on Tuesday on Gudi Padwa 2024. Trading activities at the BSE and NSE will take place as usual. As per the list, the immediate stock market holiday falls on April 11 and the month of April will also have another holiday on April 17.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Stock market holidays in April 2024

Read more: OpenAI used over 1 million hours of YouTube data to train GPT-4 AI: Report

On April 11, trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Ramadan Eid or Eid-Ul-Fitr. On April 17, the Indian stock market will remain closed for Ram Navami. Except these two, there will be no stock market holidays falling in April 2024.

In May, there is only one stock market holiday which falls on May 1 for Maharashtra Day celebration. In June and July as well , there is just one stock market holiday. Stock market will be closed in June 2024 on June 17 for Bakdi Eid whereas in July 2024, iy will remain closed on July 17 for Muharram.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On