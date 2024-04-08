Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024?

Stock market holiday: April 9 will be celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharastra- Marathi New Year which marks the start of the harvest season. In In West Bengal, this time is celebrated as Poila Boishak. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi during this time. This could result in investors getting confused about whether market will open tomorrow (April 9) and if trading activity will continue on the NSE and BSE. In case you want to know this, you can look at the full list of Indian stock market holidays 2024 which is available on the official website of BSE. Stock market holiday: A screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Is stock market closed for Gudi Padwa or not?

As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market will remain open on Tuesday on Gudi Padwa 2024. Trading activities at the BSE and NSE will take place as usual. As per the list, the immediate stock market holiday falls on April 11 and the month of April will also have another holiday on April 17.

Stock market holidays in April 2024

On April 11, trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Ramadan Eid or Eid-Ul-Fitr. On April 17, the Indian stock market will remain closed for Ram Navami. Except these two, there will be no stock market holidays falling in April 2024.

In May, there is only one stock market holiday which falls on May 1 for Maharashtra Day celebration. In June and July as well , there is just one stock market holiday. Stock market will be closed in June 2024 on June 17 for Bakdi Eid whereas in July 2024, iy will remain closed on July 17 for Muharram.