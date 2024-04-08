 This US company sent a one-word ‘rudest rejection mail ever’. What happened next - Hindustan Times
This US company sent a one-word ‘rudest rejection mail ever’. What happened next

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 12:31 PM IST

In the screenshot, it could be seen that the email did not begin or end with any salutations.

A North Carolina-based company sent a single-word rejection to an American job-seeker who was shocked after receiving the “rudest rejection email ever”, he said. The regional non-profit organisation sent a single-word rejection to the job-seeker who posted it on Reddit. Following this, the company apologised for its email and blamed it on a system malfunction. Sharing a screenshot on Reddit of the rejection mail, the job seeker wrote, “In all my years, I've never seen a rejection letter so... I don't even know what to call this. Uncourteous? Rude? Unprofessional??”

Users criticised the company for being unprofessional to which the company responded, “We recently learned of a system malfunction."
In the screenshot, it could be seen that the email did not begin or end with any salutations. It also did not give any reason for rejecting the candidate and simply read “Declined”.

After this, users criticised the company for being unprofessional to which the company responded, “We recently learned of a system malfunction with our online recruitment software where it automatically sent out replies to applicants for some openings with the single word "decline." We are very sorry this error occurred, as it does not represent who we are or how we treat people."

It added, “All applicants should be treated respectfully throughout the recruitment process, which includes receiving an appropriate, polite response with the outcome. We sincerely apologize for this mistake and believe we have found the source of the problem so this does not happen again.”

After the company's reply, the user wrote, “Apparently my original post made so many waves that it reached the company, and I got sent this earlier today. Some of you sent me screenshots that you received the exact same email, and I know some of you reached out to the company itself to talk about it, so thank you all for that lol It's good to know that it's technical errr."

