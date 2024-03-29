Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Good Friday

Stock market holiday: Trading will remain closed today (March 29) at the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) on account of Good Friday. The stock market will remain closed for the entire session and resume trading on Monday at its usual timings. There will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today as well. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today. Stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Trading will remain closed on March 29 at the BSE and NSE.(Reuters)

On March 28, the market made solid gains on the last day of FY24 and extended the winning run on the second consecutive session. At close, the Sensex was up 655.04 points or 0.90 per cent at 73,651.35, and the Nifty was up 203.20 points or 0.92 per cent at 22,326.90.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Is Commodity market open today?

Trading will remain suspended in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment in both sessions which means that there will be no trading activity taking place at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX).

Stock market holidays in March 2024

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, there were three holidays in March — 8th (Mahashivratri), 25th (Holi), and 29th (Good Friday). The next stock market holiday be for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan (April 11). In April, the Indian stock market will also remain closed on April 17 for Ram Navami.

Are banks also closed for Good Friday?

Banks will remain closed on March 29 in many states to mark Good Friday. In March 2024, banks across states were closed for 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.