 Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Good Friday - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Good Friday

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Good Friday 2024: There will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today as well.

Stock market holiday: Trading will remain closed today (March 29) at the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) on account of Good Friday. The stock market will remain closed for the entire session and resume trading on Monday at its usual timings. There will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today as well. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today.

Stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Trading will remain closed on March 29 at the BSE and NSE.(Reuters)
Stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Trading will remain closed on March 29 at the BSE and NSE.(Reuters)

On March 28, the market made solid gains on the last day of FY24 and extended the winning run on the second consecutive session. At close, the Sensex was up 655.04 points or 0.90 per cent at 73,651.35, and the Nifty was up 203.20 points or 0.92 per cent at 22,326.90.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Good Friday 2024: Date, history, significance, why Christians observe it and all you need to know about the holiday

Is Commodity market open today?

Trading will remain suspended in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment in both sessions which means that there will be no trading activity taking place at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX).

Read more: Good Friday 2024: What is open, what is closed on the long weekend March 29, 30, 31

Stock market holidays in March 2024

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, there were three holidays in March — 8th (Mahashivratri), 25th (Holi), and 29th (Good Friday). The next stock market holiday be for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan (April 11). In April, the Indian stock market will also remain closed on April 17 for Ram Navami.

Read more: Good Friday bank holiday 2024: Are banks closed tomorrow, on March 29?

Are banks also closed for Good Friday?

Banks will remain closed on March 29 in many states to mark Good Friday. In March 2024, banks across states were closed for 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Good Friday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On