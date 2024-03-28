Good Friday 2024: Date, history, significance, why Christians observe it and all you need to know about the holiday

Good Friday 2024: The holy festival of Good Friday is an annual holiday observed by the Christian community. It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death in the cavalry. Also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday or Black Friday, the festival is preceded by Maundy Thursday and followed by Holy Saturday. Additionally, Easter Sunday, which observes the resurrection of Jesus Christ, falls after Good Friday. Meanwhile, for Christians, Good Friday represents the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for the forgiveness of the sins of humanity. Therefore, Christians pay for the forgiveness for their sins on this day. If you are celebrating Good Friday with your friends and family, it is important to know about its date, history, significance, why Christians celebrate it and more. Good Friday 2024 date, history, significance, why Christians observe it and all you need to know. (Freepik)

Good Friday 2024 Day: When is Good Friday?

Good Friday is annually observed between March 20 and April 23. This year, it falls on March 29 (Friday).

Good Friday 2024 History:

The New Testament says that Good Friday is the day when Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans. Jewish religious leaders condemned Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. They were angered by Jesus' acts and brought him to to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, sentenced Jesus to crucifixion. It was the highest form of criminal punishment at the time. The Biblical records say that Jesus was beaten publicly, and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets amid a jeering crowd. Finally, he was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, where he was left hanging on the cross until he died. His death is a sacrifice meant to absorb the sins of humanity and to allow the followers to re-enter a relationship with God, his Father.

Good Friday 2024 Significance: Why and how do Christians observe Good Friday?

Good Friday is observed during the Holy Week as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting. It is commemorated as a part of Paschal Triduum, a period of three days that begins with Maundy Thursday (last Supper of Jesus Christ), reaches its high point in the Easter Vigil, and closes with evening prayer on Easter Sunday. Christians mark Good Friday by fasting, giving alms to the needy, and attending church services. People pray that they may be liberated from pain, suffering and agony in their lives. Additionally, the Service of the Great Three Hours' Agony is held from noon to 3 pm as recorded in the Bible, which refers to it as the darkness covering the land during the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.