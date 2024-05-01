Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Maharashtra Day
May 01, 2024 07:42 AM IST
Stock market holiday: Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives will remain closed for the day.
Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (May 1) on account of Maharashtra Day. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives as well as in interest rate derivatives will remain closed for the day.
Additionally, commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session - from 9am to 5pm. The segment will open for the evening session from 5pm to 11.55pm.
Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on May 2.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
