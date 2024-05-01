Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Maharashtra Day

Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (May 1) on account of Maharashtra Day. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives as well as in interest rate derivatives will remain closed for the day. Stock market holiday A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Additionally, commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session - from 9am to 5pm. The segment will open for the evening session from 5pm to 11.55pm.

Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on May 2.