 Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Maharashtra Day - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Maharashtra Day

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Stock market holiday: Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives will remain closed for the day.

Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (May 1) on account of Maharashtra Day. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives as well as in interest rate derivatives will remain closed for the day.

Stock market holiday A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market holiday A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Additionally, commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session - from 9am to 5pm. The segment will open for the evening session from 5pm to 11.55pm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on May 2.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Maharashtra Day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On