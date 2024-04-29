Stock market holidays in May 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these two days

Stock market holidays in May 2024: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May. One of the two stock market holidays will be on May 1 which is Maharashtra Day that marks the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. This happened following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states. Stock market holidays in May 2024: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The second holiday in May for the NSE and BSE will be May 20. This is a holiday that will be observed owing to the Lok Sabha Elections on the day which will be conducted in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai as per the fifth phase of the seven-phase voting process.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: When is the stock market holiday in the state owing to Lok Sabha polls?

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across five phases in Maharashtra. The first two phases have already taken place- first on April 19 and second April 26. Remaining phases will take place on May 7, May 13, and May 20 while vote counting will be on for June 4.

Other stock market holidays in 2024: Here's a look at stock market holidays this year

May 1- Maharashtra Day

May 20- General Elections

June 17- Bakrid

July 17- Muharram

August 15- Independence Day

October 2- Gandhi Jayanti

November 1- Diwali

November 15- Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25- Christmas