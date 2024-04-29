Stock market holidays in May 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these two days
Stock market holidays in May 2024: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May. One of the two stock market holidays will be on May 1 which is Maharashtra Day that marks the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. This happened following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.
The second holiday in May for the NSE and BSE will be May 20. This is a holiday that will be observed owing to the Lok Sabha Elections on the day which will be conducted in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai as per the fifth phase of the seven-phase voting process.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: When is the stock market holiday in the state owing to Lok Sabha polls?
Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across five phases in Maharashtra. The first two phases have already taken place- first on April 19 and second April 26. Remaining phases will take place on May 7, May 13, and May 20 while vote counting will be on for June 4.
Other stock market holidays in 2024: Here's a look at stock market holidays this year
May 1- Maharashtra Day
May 20- General Elections
June 17- Bakrid
July 17- Muharram
August 15- Independence Day
October 2- Gandhi Jayanti
November 1- Diwali
November 15- Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25- Christmas
