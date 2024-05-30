Stock Market holidays in June 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days in June
Stock Market holidays in June: Here is a list of holidays in the Stock Market in June 2024
Stock Market holidays in June: The stock market is closed on specific days owing to festivals and national holidays. Knowing days on which the stock market is closed helps in systematic planning to avoid any disruption in the trading. and thus avoids the disruptions in the trading.
Here is a list of holidays in the Stock Market in June 2024:
June 1 Saturday Weekend
June 2 Sunday Weekend
June 8 Saturday Weekend
June 9 Sunday Weekend
June 15 Saturday Weekend
June 16 Sunday Weekend
June 17 Monday Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)
June 22 Saturday Weekend
June 23 Sunday Weekend
June 29 Saturday Weekend
June 30 Sunday Weekend
The dates are as per the data available on NSE.
