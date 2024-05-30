 Stock Market holidays in June 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days in June - Hindustan Times
Stock Market holidays in June 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days in June

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 30, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Stock Market holidays in June: Here is a list of holidays in the Stock Market in June 2024

Stock Market holidays in June: The stock market is closed on specific days owing to festivals and national holidays. Knowing days on which the stock market is closed helps in systematic planning to avoid any disruption in the trading. and thus avoids the disruptions in the trading. 

Stock Market holidays in June: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock Market holidays in June: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: June bank holidays: Banks are closed for 10 days in June. Check dates, state-wise list here

Here is a list of holidays in the Stock Market in June 2024:

June 1 Saturday Weekend

June 2 Sunday Weekend

June 8 Saturday Weekend

June 9 Sunday Weekend

June 15 Saturday Weekend

June 16 Sunday Weekend

June 17 Monday Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)

June 22 Saturday Weekend

June 23 Sunday Weekend

June 29 Saturday Weekend

June 30 Sunday Weekend

The dates are as per the data available on NSE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock Market holidays in June 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days in June
