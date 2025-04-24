Menu Explore
Stock market in red at open, Sensex down by nearly 200 points

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The stock market opened in red on Thursday, with the Sensex trading below 187.91 points and Nifty below 46.45 points.

Mumbai: A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday in-line with extremely weak trends in global markets amid fears of a slowdown in the US economy and foreign fund outflows. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_05_2024_000214B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)
On Wednesday, stock markets had extended their surge to seventh day, with Sensex jumping 520 points to close above 80,000 level for the first time in four months driven by strong gains in IT and auto shares.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 520.90 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 80,116.49, the highest closing level since December 18. During the day, it surged 658.96 points or 0.82 per cent to 80,254.55.

The NSE Nifty rallied 161.70 points or 0.67 per cent to 24,328.95.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech surged the most by 7.72 per cent after the firm posted an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 4,307 crore for March quarter 2024-25, mainly on account of large deals with a total contract value of about 25,500 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ITC and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards, PTI reported.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

