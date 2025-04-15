Stock market rebounds on Trump tariff pause: Who are the top Sensex, Nifty gainers?

The stock market rallied during the early trading session on Tuesday, April 15, after US President Donald Trump suggested he might grant exemptions on auto-related import tariffs. At 10 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 1,595.37 points or 2.12 per cent, reaching 76,752.63. The broader NSE Nifty was 481.70 points up or 2.11 per cent in the green, reaching 23,310.25.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

The following details which shares rose the most on the Sensex and on the Nifty.

Top 10 Sensex gainers

1) Tata Motors was up the most by 4.78%, reaching ₹623.50

2) Larsen & Toubro was up by 4.78%, reaching ₹3,250.80.

3) IndusInd Bank was up by 4.06%, reaching ₹716.70.

4) Mahindra & Mahindra was up by 3.73%, reaching ₹2,679.35.

5) HDFC Bank was up by 3.52%, reaching ₹1,870.15.

6) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone was up by 3.36%, reaching ₹1,203.10.

7) Axis Bank was up by 2.91%, reaching ₹1,100.50.

8) ICICI Bank was up by 2.45%, reaching ₹1,344.

9) Bajaj Finance was up by 2.19%, reaching ₹9,122.40.

10) Bharti Airtel was up by 2.15%, reaching ₹1,795.

Top 10 Nifty gainers

1) Shriram Finance was up the most by 4.81%, reaching ₹669.50

2) Tata Motors was up by 4.77%, reaching ₹623.45.

3) Larsen & Toubro was up by 4.34%, reaching ₹716.90.

4) IndusInd Bank was up by 3.97%, reaching ₹689.50.

5) Mahindra & Mahindra was up by 3.86%, reaching ₹2,679.90.

6) Trent was up by 3.57%, reaching ₹4,951.50.

7) HDFC Bank was up by 3.47%, reaching ₹1,869.50.

8) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone was up by 3.41%, reaching ₹1,204.30.

9) Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up by 3.24%, reaching ₹1,145.50.

10) Axis Bank was up by 2.97%, reaching ₹1,100.80.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was considering a modification to the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on foreign auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada and other places.

Those tariffs can potentially raise the costs of a car by thousands of dollars, and Donald Trump said car companies "need a little bit of time because they're going to make 'em here."

Donald Trump's auto tariff relief followed his 90-day pause "reciprocal" tariffs imposed on US trade partners, including India.