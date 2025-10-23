Stock market today: Gift Nifty cues for Nifty 50, India-US trade deal in focus

The Nifty 50 is set to open higher today, as optimism over an India-US trade deal brings back foreign investors to the world's third largest stock market. The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. (Livemint)

At 8:30 am, Gift Nifty futures were trading 0.13% lower at 26,253.50 after a positive open. That indicates a mixed open for Nifty 50 near its all-time high level of 26,277.35.

Both NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have gained about 3% in the previous five sessions, aided by stable earnings from the likes of Reliance Industries Ltd. and optimism over a festive-season boost to consumption demand. Foreign investors have been net buyers for five straight sessions.

On 22 October, Mint reported that India and the US are closing in on a long-pending trade deal that could slash the current tariffs for Indian exports to 15-16% from a punishing 50%, citing three people aware of the matter.

“A decisive breakout above 26,000-26,300 could lead to fresh lifetime highs for Nifty 50 as the broader sentiment remains positive, supported by the robust quarterly results so far, festive liquidity and steady foreign flows,” R Ponmudi, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, told Reuters.

Global Cues Other Asian markets opened lower. US equities fell overnight, dragged by Netflix as its outlook for the coming quarter disappointed investors.

On the trade front, the US is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing's rare-earth export ban.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war.