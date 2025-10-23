Edit Profile
    Stock market today: Gift Nifty cues for Nifty 50, India-US trade deal in focus

    Stock market news: The prospects of reduced tariff under a India-US trade deal may just buoy the Sensex and Nifty 50 to all-time highs today.

    Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 8:36 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The Nifty 50 is set to open higher today, as optimism over an India-US trade deal brings back foreign investors to the world's third largest stock market.

    The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. (Livemint)
    At 8:30 am, Gift Nifty futures were trading 0.13% lower at 26,253.50 after a positive open. That indicates a mixed open for Nifty 50 near its all-time high level of 26,277.35.

    Both NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have gained about 3% in the previous five sessions, aided by stable earnings from the likes of Reliance Industries Ltd. and optimism over a festive-season boost to consumption demand. Foreign investors have been net buyers for five straight sessions.

    On 22 October, Mint reported that India and the US are closing in on a long-pending trade deal that could slash the current tariffs for Indian exports to 15-16% from a punishing 50%, citing three people aware of the matter.

    “A decisive breakout above 26,000-26,300 could lead to fresh lifetime highs for Nifty 50 as the broader sentiment remains positive, supported by the robust quarterly results so far, festive liquidity and steady foreign flows,” R Ponmudi, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, told Reuters.

    Global Cues

    Other Asian markets opened lower. US equities fell overnight, dragged by Netflix as its outlook for the coming quarter disappointed investors.

    On the trade front, the US is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing's rare-earth export ban.

    Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war.

    Stocks To Watch Today

    • Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. says it has challenged the registration of the FIR before the Karnataka High Court in the employee suicide case
    • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US FDA with a voluntary action indicated classification for its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.
    • Gulshan Polyols Ltd. has secured an order worth 1,185 crore to supply ethanol to oil marketing companies under the ethanol-blended petrol programme.
    • LTIMindtree Ltd. has announced the resignation of Nachiket Deshpande as whole-time director and president, effective 31 October.
