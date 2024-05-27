Stock market today: Investors earn 1.51 lakh crore, 215 stocks hit 52-week high

Stock market today scaled their fresh all-time high levels flanked by a surge in banks and financials. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 599 points to hit a record high of 76,010 and NSE Nifty index was up 151 points higher to trade at a fresh lifetime peak of 23,108. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Tourbro (L&T), Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and SBI pushed the indices higher. Stock market today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Tourbro (L&T), Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and SBI pushed the indices higher.

Investor wealth rises today

Investor wealth rose ₹1.51 lakh crore to ₹421.50 lakh crore compared with a valuation of ₹419.99 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

Stocks which are at 52-week high

At the same time, 215 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today which included Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Adani Ports, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Ashok Leyland, BEL, Bharat Forge, Airtel, Bosch, Cochin Shipyard, Divi's Labs and Exide Industries.

Stocks that remained unchanged today

Meanwhile, 2,059 stocks were seen declining on BSE, 1,765 stocks advanced and 162 stocks remained unchanged.

Top Sensex stocks on May 27

For Sensex, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and SBI. HDFC, ICICI and L&T and ICICI were top gainers.

FII and DII movement on May 27

Exchange data showed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold ₹944.83 crore of shares on a net basis yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹2,320.32 crore of stocks.